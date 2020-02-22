WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 404.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,503 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 8,108,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

