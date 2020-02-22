WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $67,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,000 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,518,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,348,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,926. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.4684 dividend. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

