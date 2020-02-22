WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 397,384 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of F traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,296,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,545,504. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

