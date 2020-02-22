WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,927 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $126.70. 8,723,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

