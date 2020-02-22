WBI Investments Inc. Sells 20,448 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.58. 1,133,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

