WBI Investments Inc. Sells 270,519 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,519 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 67,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 8,930,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

