WBI Investments Inc. Sells 31,516 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,516 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 188,371 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. 2,280,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

