WBI Investments Inc. Sells 34,004 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,004 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for about 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 983,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

