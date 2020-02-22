WBI Investments Inc. Sells 4,326 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,138. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

