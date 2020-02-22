WBI Investments Inc. Sells 7,625 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,451. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

