WBI Investments Inc. Sells 7,720 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.25. 2,066,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,034. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $194.95 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

