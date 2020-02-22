WBI Investments Inc. Sells 9,980 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in International Paper by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in International Paper by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

