WBI Investments Inc. Takes $5.30 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,180,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $21,554,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $14,841,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $11,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,473 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,417,371 shares of company stock valued at $215,329,357 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

