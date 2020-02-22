WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

