Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

