Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Wendys has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

