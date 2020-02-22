Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,962. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $347.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 942,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.