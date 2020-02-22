Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.85. 2,097,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.