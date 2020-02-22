WeTrust Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network and Livecoin. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $185.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

