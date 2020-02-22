WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $85,642.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 44% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 142.6% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and EXX. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $85,642.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LBank and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

