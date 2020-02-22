William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after purchasing an additional 572,993 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

