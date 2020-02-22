Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.78.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $76,973,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.44. The company had a trading volume of 790,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.13. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.