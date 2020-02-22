Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Wingstop worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of WING stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 431,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,235. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.