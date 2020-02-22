Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Wingstop worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $99.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

