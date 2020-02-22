WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $20.71 million and $4.03 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.