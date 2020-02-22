X-CASH (XCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,926.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000524 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,750,274,873 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

