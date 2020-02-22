XGOX Market Capitalization Achieves $18,317.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. XGOX has a market capitalization of $18,317.00 and $15.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00050771 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,880.85 or 1.00273031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00075572 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks.

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

