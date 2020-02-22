XRP Hits Market Cap of $12.01 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. XRP has a market cap of $12.01 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC on major exchanges including Gatehub, Altcoin Trader, CoinBene and FCoin. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,077,044 coins and its circulating supply is 43,749,413,421 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BTC Markets, Poloniex, BtcTurk, Bits Blockchain, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, C2CX, BitMarket, CoinBene, Exmo, Bithumb, Coinhub, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kuna, Bitsane, CoinFalcon, Binance, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), LakeBTC, CEX.IO, Koineks, HitBTC, Bitbank, Huobi, Gatehub, Exrates, Coindeal, Covesting, Independent Reserve, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, FCoin, Bittrex, RippleFox, Coinbe, B2BX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Zebpay, Ovis, BCEX, Cryptohub, Kraken, DragonEX, Bitso, Indodax, Coinone, DigiFinex, Bitlish, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Stellarport, MBAex, Ripple China, Bitinka, GOPAX, BX Thailand, ABCC, WazirX, Bitstamp, Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Korbit, BitBay and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

