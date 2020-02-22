Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,161 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $42,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

