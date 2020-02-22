Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to report ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

