Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Sabre posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 1,440,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sabre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,646,000 after purchasing an additional 685,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

