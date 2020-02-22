Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Textron has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Textron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

