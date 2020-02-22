Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoweb.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.12. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autoweb by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autoweb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

