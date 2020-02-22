Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Community Health Systems reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,018,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $791.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.