Zacks: Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bel Fuse an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $13.10. 71,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,913. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

