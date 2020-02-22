Zacks: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE BXC traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,263. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BlueLinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

