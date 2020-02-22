Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. Eaton Vance reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

EV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 737,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.