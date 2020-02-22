Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

GMRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 259,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,954. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $587.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

