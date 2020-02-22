Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. ICF International posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ICF International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

