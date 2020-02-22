Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,217. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

