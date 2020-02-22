Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 496,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,795. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

