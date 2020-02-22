Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.80). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 295,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,377. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

