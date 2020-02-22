Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 551,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.