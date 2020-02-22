Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.46. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after buying an additional 143,266 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,184.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 84,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 966,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

