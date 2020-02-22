Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.42). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 592,328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 142,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.45. 426,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,440. The stock has a market cap of $563.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

