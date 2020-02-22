Zacks: Brokerages Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.08. Total reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Total has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

