Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.37. 2,913,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,449. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $129.10 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.