Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

XLNX traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 2,328,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,555. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 9,722 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.