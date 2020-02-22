Zacks: Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.80 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cango an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CANG opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.03.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

