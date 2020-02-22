Zacks: China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

CAAS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 49,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,112. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.80.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.